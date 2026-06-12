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Fifa World Cup 2026 MetLife StadiumGetty Images
GOAL

Best apps to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on your mobile phone

TV Guide & Streaming

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to stream every World Cup game broadcast live

USA vs Paraguay
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Qatar vs Switzerland
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Brazil vs Morocco
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Haiti vs Scotland
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Australia vs Turkiye
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Germany vs Curacao
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Netherlands vs Japan
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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
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Sweden vs Tunisia
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Spain vs Cabo Verde
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Belgium vs Egypt
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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
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Iran vs New Zealand
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France vs Senegal
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Iraq vs Norway
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Argentina vs Algeria
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Austria vs Jordan
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Portugal vs DR Congo
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England vs Croatia
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Ghana vs Panama
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Uzbekistan vs Colombia
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Czechia vs South Africa
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Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Canada vs Qatar
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Mexico vs Republic of Korea
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USA vs Australia
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Scotland vs Morocco
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Brazil vs Haiti
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Turkiye vs Paraguay
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Netherlands vs Sweden
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Germany vs Ivory Coast
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Ecuador vs Curacao
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Tunisia vs Japan
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Spain vs Saudi Arabia
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Belgium vs Iran
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Uruguay vs Cabo Verde
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New Zealand vs Egypt
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Argentina vs Austria
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France vs Iraq
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Norway vs Senegal
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Jordan vs Algeria
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Portugal vs Uzbekistan
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England vs Ghana
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Panama vs Croatia
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Colombia vs DR Congo
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Switzerland vs Canada
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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
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Scotland vs Brazil
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Morocco vs Haiti
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Czechia vs Mexico
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South Africa vs Republic of Korea
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Ecuador vs Germany
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Curacao vs Ivory Coast
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Tunisia vs Netherlands
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Japan vs Sweden
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Turkiye vs USA
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Paraguay vs Australia
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Norway vs France
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Senegal vs Iraq
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Uruguay vs Spain
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Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia
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New Zealand vs Belgium
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Egypt vs Iran
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Croatia vs Ghana
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Panama vs England
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Colombia vs Portugal
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DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
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Algeria vs Austria
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Jordan vs Argentina
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FIFA World Cup 2026 International Coverage

Country / Region

Listed Broadcaster(s)

Official Homepage Link

Canada

TSN (1/3/4/+), RDS, CTV, Noovo, Crave

TSN / RDS / CTV / Noovo / Crave

Bosnia and Herzegovina

BHT 1, Arena Sport 1, Moja TV, Arena Cloud, HRT 2

BHRT / Arena Sport / BH Telecom (Moja TV) / HRT

Great Britain

BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio, BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC / talkSPORT

Australia

SBS, SBS On Demand

SBS

Germany

Das Erste, MagentaTV

Das Erste / MagentaTV

France

M6, M6+, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, myCANAL

M6 (6play) / beIN Sports / Molotov / Canal+

Italy

DAZN Italia, RAI 1, RaiPlay

DAZN / RaiPlay

Spain

DAZN Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España

DAZN / RTVE / Movistar+ / FuboTV

Netherlands

NPO 1, NPO Start, Ziggo Go, Canal+ Netherlands

NPO Start / Ziggo / Canal+

Japan

DAZN Japan, NHK G TV, NHK BS Premium 4K

DAZN / NHK

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube Channel)

Mexico

ViX Mexico

ViX

Argentina

Flow Sports, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, Paramount+

Flow / DIRECTV / DGO / Paramount+

Middle East & North Africa (Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX

beIN Sports Arabia

South Africa

SuperSport (MaXimo/Grandstand), SABC 3, SABC Plus

SuperSport / SABC Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, etc.)

DStv Now, GOtv Football, StarTimes World Football, New World Sport

DStv / GOtv / StarTimes / New World TV

International

YouTube, Sport 24

YouTube / Sport 24

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is exactly one week away from taking over North America, expanding to a massive 48-team field with 104 matches live from June 11 through July 19, 2026. Because the tournament is being co-hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, dozens of marquee matches will kick off during standard daytime work hours.

If you plan to sneak in match viewing between meetings, watch during your lunch break, or stream on your evening commute, having a flawless mobile setup on your iOS or Android device is absolutely critical.

GOAL breaks down the best mobile applications to watch the action live, capture instant highlights, and manage your tournament brackets on the go.


Stream the World Cup for FREE with FuboStart 5-day free trial

Best Mobile Apps for Live Streaming

1. Fubo: The Ultimate All-in-One Service

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: Complete English and Spanish coverage with zero compromises.
  • Why it's a winner: Fubo houses all four essential US tournament broadcasters (FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo) under a single digital roof. Its mobile application is exceptionally polished and optimized for high-frame-rate sports delivery. More importantly, Fubo includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR with your plan. If a crucial match kicks off while you are away from your screen, you can tap "Record" directly from your phone and stream the full playback spoiler-free on your ride home.

2. Sling TV: The Best Budget Cord-Cutter

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: Wallet-friendly pricing and unique, short-term flexibility.
  • Why it's a winner: Sling TV remains the undisputed king of customizable, budget live TV streaming. To track the World Cup, users can lock down Sling Blue ($45.99–$46/mo base) to instantly secure FS1 and local network FOX affiliates in designated major markets. Even better, if you don't want to pay for an entire month, Sling has rolled out highly flexible 1-Day ($4.99), 3-Day ($9.99), and 7-Day ($14.99) Short-Term Passes. These are perfect for tuning into specific blockbuster group stages or knockout rounds on the fly without any long-term commitments.

3. FOX One & FOX Sports App: The Direct English Hub

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: Direct-to-consumer English feeds and modern stats overlays.
  • Why it's a winner: As America's official English-language broadcast home, FOX will air all 104 matches live. Their brand-new standalone application, FOX One, serves as a direct-to-consumer portal that lets you stream every minute of play without a legacy cable subscription login. The mobile interface is beautifully optimized for smartphones, serving up interactive data widgets, vertical video content, and a 3-day free trial to get you through the massive opening weekend.

4. DirecTV Stream: The Premium Cable-Free Powerhouse

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: High-end stream reliability and unlimited data-backed cloud storage.
  • Why it's a winner: If you want the massive coverage and stability of standard TV on your phone without the clunky equipment or contracts, the DirecTV app is a premium powerhouse. The entry-level Entertainment tier ($89.99/mo) completely covers local network FOX affiliates and FS1. DirecTV's mobile interface stands out for its blazing-fast channel-flipping speed and an Unlimited Cloud DVR that retains recordings for up to 9 months, ensuring your World Cup library remains fully accessible long after the final trophy presentation.

5. Peacock: The Passionate Spanish Home

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: High-energy Spanish commentary and smart viewing features.
  • Why it's a winner: For fans looking to experience the tournament with the unrivaled passion of Spanish broadcasting, Peacock is the gold standard. Streaming the complete Telemundo Deportes and Universo feeds, a Peacock Premium plan ($10.99/mo) gets you every match live. The app features a brilliant "Catch-Up Fast Forward" tool tailored for mobile users; if you tune into a match late, the app automatically generates a brief 5-minute clip of all previous goals and red cards before seamlessly sliding you into live play.

The Best Free Apps & Companions

6. FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official App

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: Real-time data tracking, fantasy pools, and ticket management.
  • Why it's a winner: Completely overhauled for the 2026 cycle, this is the ultimate tool to run alongside your streaming setup. While it doesn't broadcast live 90-minute games, it tracks official live scores, player heat maps, and localized Fan Festival schedules across all 16 host cities. It also houses the official World Cup Bracket Challenge and serves as the direct gateway to your digital stadium tickets.

7. Tubi & YouTube: Free Condensed Highlights

  • Platforms: iOS, Android
  • Best For: Budget cord-cutters catching up on demand.
  • Why it's a winner: FOX's free ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, features a dedicated World Cup wing packed with 24/7 studio content, archived historical matches, and full-length on-demand match replays. Furthermore, YouTube is a premier partner for the 2026 tournament, meaning official broadcaster channels will upload free 10-minute extended match recaps just minutes after the final whistle blows.

World Cup 2026 Mobile App Comparison

App

Monthly Cost

Live Match Coverage

Unique Mobile Benefit

Fubo (Pro/Ultra)

$73.99 – $83.99

All 104 Matches (English & Spanish)

Unlimited Cloud DVR & 10-screen streaming

Sling TV (Blue)

From $45.99

FOX & FS1 (Select markets for local FOX)

Offering 1, 3, and 7-day short-term passes

FOX One

$5.99 – $7.99 (Est.)

All 104 Matches (English-only)

3-day free trial, live data overlays

DirecTV Stream

From $89.99

FOX & FS1 (Telemundo/Universo via add-on)

Unlimited out-of-home streaming, 9-mo DVR

Peacock (Premium)

$10.99

All 104 Matches (Spanish-only)

Interactive 5-minute automated recaps

FIFA World Cup 2026

Free

Scores & Stats Only

Official ticket portal & Fan Planner

Tubi

Free

Free Replays / Select 4K Openers

24/7 on-demand tournament hub

📱 Mobile Pro Tip: Data & Battery Optimization

Streaming live sports in high-definition can easily chew through 1.5GB to 3GB of data per match. If you are streaming away from Wi-Fi on a cellular network, dive into your streaming app's video settings and manually toggle the output from 1080p down to 720p at 60fps. The action on the pitch will still look incredibly smooth, but it will cut your data consumption and battery drain nearly in half.

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