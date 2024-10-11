How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to catch the two unbeaten fighters go head-to-head this weekend

One of the most anticipated boxing bouts of the year occurs in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 12, as the 2024 Riyadh Season continues in earnest. Two of the most potent pugilists on the planet, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, finally get it on, with undisputed light-heavyweight glory on the line. It’s the monster puncher versus the composed and highly skilled ring craftsman. One will try to box and outfox, while the other will continually walk forward, throwing steel slabs.

Artur Beterbiev, born in Dagestan, Russia, but now a resident of Canada has fists of fury. The current WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champ has knocked out or stopped every one of his opponents since turning professional in 2013. Beterbiev has scored an impressive 20-0 record and is not afraid to travel. He will fight in a different country for the fourth bout after stopping Callum Smith in Canada this year, beating Anthony Yarde in England in January 2023, and trouncing Joe Smith Jr. in the United States in June 2022.

Beterbiev’s opponent in Riyadh and fellow Russian, Dmitry Bivol, also has a flawless professional record, having beaten all 23 of his previous rivals. Bivol, the WBA light-heavyweight belt holder, may not pack a punch like Beterbiev (his TKO victory versus Malik Zinad in June was his first stoppage success for six years and 11 fights), but his silky skills leave the boxing pundits purring, and his ring rivals reeling. In May 2022, he famously became only the second fighter (the first being Floyd Mayweather Jr.) to beat the great Canelo Alvarez.

Promoted by Top Rank, Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, and Sela, Beterbiev vs Bivol headlines an eye-catching card in Riyadh. As well as two other world title fights (Jai Opetaia v Jack Massey & Skye Nicolson v Raven Chapman), there's also the British heavyweight title showdown between Fabio Wardley & Frazer Clarke and British ring entertainers Chris Eubank Jr and Ben Whittaker also take to the Riyadh ring.

Below, GOAL brings you all the info you need ahead of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fight, including how to watch, start times, and the full fight card.

When will Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol take place?

Date Saturday, October 12 Start time 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 7 pm AEST Main card ring walks (approx) 11 pm BST / 6 pm ET / 1 am AEST

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom Arena opened its doors only a year ago (October 2023) when staging the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight. The Saudi Pro League football side Al Hilal has played fixtures regularly at the venue since the start of January, with the arena seating 30,000 spectators when set up in its football configuration.

Other memorable boxing events held at the Kingdom Arena during 2024 include Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou (March 8) and Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk (May 18). The Riyadh venue will also host Usyk vs Fury II on December 21.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in the UK

DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, and TNT Sports Box Office will all broadcast Beterbiev vs Bivol in the UK. TNT Sports and DAZN have priced the event at £19.99, while Sky Sports charges £19.95. Depending on which PPV you purchase, you can live stream the card on either the DAZN app, Discovery+ app, or Sky Sports Box Office app.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol in the US

In the US, Beterbiev vs Bivol is set to be shown on ESPN+ as a one-off non-PPV event. However, American fans must pay $14.99 for the rest of the card. ESPN+ is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99/month, or you can save 15% by paying $109.99/year annually. You can simultaneously enjoy ESPN+ on up to 5 devices (or up to 2 devices for UFC PPVs).

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol from anywhere

The Beterbiev vs Bivol fight will be shown live on DAZN via PPV in over 200 countries worldwide, including the UK, but excluding the US and Canada, where the event will stream live on ESPN+.

Country Main card ring walks (approx) Watch United States 6:00 pm ET ESPN+ Canada 6:00 pm ET ESPN+ United Kingdom 11:00 pm BST DAZN Ireland 11:00 pm BST DAZN Australia 01:00 am AEST (Sunday) DAZN

Watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol from anywhere with a VPN

If the Beterbiev vs Bivol PPV isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

Beterbiev vs Bivol Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Heavyweight Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. vs Kamil Szeremeta Light heavyweight Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron Featherweight Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman Lightweight Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

Artur Beterbiev professional boxing stats

Age : 39

: 39 Height : 6' 0" / 182 cm

: 6' 0" / 182 cm Reach : 72.8" / 185 cm

: 72.8" / 185 cm Total fights : 20

: 20 Record: 20-0-0

Dmitry Bivol professional boxing stats