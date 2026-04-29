Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters
🌍 Country / Region
📺 Broadcaster
🇦🇫 Afghanistan
ATN
🇦🇱 Albania
TV Klan
🇩🇿 Algeria
ENTV
🇦🇩 Andorra
RTVE | M6 | DAZN
🇦🇷 Argentina
Telefe | TV Pública
🇦🇺 Australia
SBS
🇦🇹 Austria
ORF | ServusTV
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
İTV
🇧🇪 Belgium
VRT | RTBF
🇧🇴 Bolivia
Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
🇧🇷 Brazil
Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports
🇧🇬 Bulgaria
BNT
🇰🇭 Cambodia
Hang Meas
🇨🇦 Canada
Bell Media
🇨🇱 Chile
Chilevisión
🇨🇳 China
CMG
🇨🇴 Colombia
Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports
🇨🇷 Costa Rica
Teletica | Tigo Sports
🇭🇷 Croatia
HRT
🇨🇾 Cyprus
Sigma TV
🇨🇿 Czechia
ČT | TV Nova
🇩🇰 Denmark
DR | TV2
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Teleamazonas
🇸🇻 El Salvador
TCS | Tigo Sports
🇪🇪 Estonia
TV3
🇫🇯 Fiji
FBC
🇫🇮 Finland
Yle | MTV3
🇫🇷 France
M6 | beIN Sports
🇩🇪 Germany
ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport
🇬🇷 Greece
ERT
🇬🇹 Guatemala
Albavisión | Tigo Sports
🇭🇳 Honduras
Televicentro | Tigo Sports
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
PCCW
🇭🇺 Hungary
MTVA
🇮🇸 Iceland
RÚV
🇮🇩 Indonesia
TVRI | RRI
🇮🇷 Iran
IRIB TV3
🇮🇪 Ireland
RTÉ
🇮🇱 Israel
KAN | Charlton
🇮🇹 Italy
RAI | DAZN
🇯🇵 Japan
NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
QAZTRK
🇽🇰 Kosovo
RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
KTRK
🇱🇻 Latvia
TV3 Latvia
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
SRG SSR
🇱🇹 Lithuania
TV3 Lithuania
🇱🇺 Luxembourg
VRT | RTBF
🇲🇴 Macau
TDM
🇲🇻 Maldives
Medianet
🇲🇹 Malta
PBS
🇲🇺 Mauritius
MBC
🇲🇽 Mexico
TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca
🌎 Middle East and North Africa
beIN Sports
🇲🇳 Mongolia
EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO
🇲🇪 Montenegro
Arena Sport | RTCG
🇳🇵 Nepal
Acepro Media | Prime TV
🇳🇱 Netherlands
NOS
🇳🇿 New Zealand
TVNZ
🇳🇮 Nicaragua
Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports
🇲🇰 North Macedonia
Arena Sport
🇳🇴 Norway
NRK | TV2
🇵🇦 Panama
Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports
🇵🇾 Paraguay
Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports
🇵🇪 Peru
América Televisión
🇵🇭 Philippines
Aleph Group
🇵🇱 Poland
TVP
🇵🇹 Portugal
Sport TV | LiveModeTV
🇷🇴 Romania
Antena
🇷🇺 Russia
Match TV
🇸🇲 San Marino
RAI | DAZN
🇷🇸 Serbia
RTS | Arena Sport
🇸🇬 Singapore
Mediacorp
🇸🇰 Slovakia
STVR | TV JOJ
🇸🇮 Slovenia
Arena Sport
🇿🇦 South Africa
SABC | SportyTV
🌏 South America
DSports | Disney+
🇰🇷 South Korea
JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK
🇪🇸 Spain
RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN
🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa
New World TV | SuperSport
🇸🇪 Sweden
SVT | TV4
🇨🇭 Switzerland
SRG SSR
🇹🇼 Taiwan
ELTA | EBC | TTV
🇹🇯 Tajikistan
Varzish TV | TV Football
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
ETO
🇹🇷 Türkiye
TRT
🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan
Turkmenistan Sport
🇺🇦 Ukraine
MEGOGO
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
BBC | ITV
🇺🇸 United States
Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)
🇺🇾 Uruguay
Canal 5 | Antel TV
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
Zo'r TV
🇻🇪 Venezuela
Televen
🇻🇳 Vietnam
VTV
Read more: How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Guide to Last Minute Sales Phase, qualified teams, fixtures & more
Best VPNs and free streams to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
To watch every National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:
- Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
- Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
- Connect to a Strategic Server
- Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
- Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the game live!
The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM
Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.
- Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
- Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
- Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
- Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.