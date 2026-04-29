



Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region 📺 Broadcaster 🇦🇫 Afghanistan ATN 🇦🇱 Albania TV Klan 🇩🇿 Algeria ENTV 🇦🇩 Andorra RTVE | M6 | DAZN 🇦🇷 Argentina Telefe | TV Pública 🇦🇺 Australia SBS 🇦🇹 Austria ORF | ServusTV 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan İTV 🇧🇪 Belgium VRT | RTBF 🇧🇴 Bolivia Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 🇧🇷 Brazil Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BNT 🇰🇭 Cambodia Hang Meas 🇨🇦 Canada Bell Media 🇨🇱 Chile Chilevisión 🇨🇳 China CMG 🇨🇴 Colombia Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Teletica | Tigo Sports 🇭🇷 Croatia HRT 🇨🇾 Cyprus Sigma TV 🇨🇿 Czechia ČT | TV Nova 🇩🇰 Denmark DR | TV2 🇪🇨 Ecuador Teleamazonas 🇸🇻 El Salvador TCS | Tigo Sports 🇪🇪 Estonia TV3 🇫🇯 Fiji FBC 🇫🇮 Finland Yle | MTV3 🇫🇷 France M6 | beIN Sports 🇩🇪 Germany ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport 🇬🇷 Greece ERT 🇬🇹 Guatemala Albavisión | Tigo Sports 🇭🇳 Honduras Televicentro | Tigo Sports 🇭🇰 Hong Kong PCCW 🇭🇺 Hungary MTVA 🇮🇸 Iceland RÚV 🇮🇩 Indonesia TVRI | RRI 🇮🇷 Iran IRIB TV3 🇮🇪 Ireland RTÉ 🇮🇱 Israel KAN | Charlton 🇮🇹 Italy RAI | DAZN 🇯🇵 Japan NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan QAZTRK 🇽🇰 Kosovo RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan KTRK 🇱🇻 Latvia TV3 Latvia 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein SRG SSR 🇱🇹 Lithuania TV3 Lithuania 🇱🇺 Luxembourg VRT | RTBF 🇲🇴 Macau TDM 🇲🇻 Maldives Medianet 🇲🇹 Malta PBS 🇲🇺 Mauritius MBC 🇲🇽 Mexico TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca 🌎 Middle East and North Africa beIN Sports 🇲🇳 Mongolia EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO 🇲🇪 Montenegro Arena Sport | RTCG 🇳🇵 Nepal Acepro Media | Prime TV 🇳🇱 Netherlands NOS 🇳🇿 New Zealand TVNZ 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Arena Sport 🇳🇴 Norway NRK | TV2 🇵🇦 Panama Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports 🇵🇾 Paraguay Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports 🇵🇪 Peru América Televisión 🇵🇭 Philippines Aleph Group 🇵🇱 Poland TVP 🇵🇹 Portugal Sport TV | LiveModeTV 🇷🇴 Romania Antena 🇷🇺 Russia Match TV 🇸🇲 San Marino RAI | DAZN 🇷🇸 Serbia RTS | Arena Sport 🇸🇬 Singapore Mediacorp 🇸🇰 Slovakia STVR | TV JOJ 🇸🇮 Slovenia Arena Sport 🇿🇦 South Africa SABC | SportyTV 🌏 South America DSports | Disney+ 🇰🇷 South Korea JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK 🇪🇸 Spain RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN 🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa New World TV | SuperSport 🇸🇪 Sweden SVT | TV4 🇨🇭 Switzerland SRG SSR 🇹🇼 Taiwan ELTA | EBC | TTV 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Varzish TV | TV Football 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste ETO 🇹🇷 Türkiye TRT 🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan Turkmenistan Sport 🇺🇦 Ukraine MEGOGO 🇬🇧 United Kingdom BBC | ITV 🇺🇸 United States Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish) 🇺🇾 Uruguay Canal 5 | Antel TV 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Zo'r TV 🇻🇪 Venezuela Televen 🇻🇳 Vietnam VTV





Read more: How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Guide to Last Minute Sales Phase, qualified teams, fixtures & more

Best VPNs and free streams to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup





To watch every National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.







