WATCH: Lionel Messi's wife Antontela Roccuzzo can't stop smiling as couple's three sons join Inter Miami superstar on stage after he claims eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was thrilled to be joined on stage by his three children after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or award on Monday night.

Messi wins Ballon d'Or

Claims record eighth award

Joined by kids on stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine World Cup winner beat Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe to the accolade at the event in Paris - something his family were thrilled about. Shortly after picking up the gong, the 36-year-old was joined by kids Ciro, Thiago, and Mateo, while his wife Antonela beamed from the audience as the camera focused in on her.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami star Messi has now won this award for the eighth time. Great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is a distant second with five Ballons d'Or. While most players are either retiring or declining at this age, Messi is still one of the best players in the world and played a huge role in leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. He is arguably the greatest player of all time and we should cherish him while he still plays the game.

WHAT NEXT? Messi may next be in action for his country when they face Uruguay on November 17.