WATCH: Katie McCabe earns 'iconic' praise from MMA star Conor McGregor after scoring stunning Olimpico goal for Ireland in World Cup clash with Canada

WHAT HAPPENED? Just four minutes into the group stage fixture against the reigning Olympic Champions, the Ireland skipper produced a moment of magic from a corner kick. McCabe whipped the set-piece towards the far post and the ball clipped both the crossbar and the post before nestling into the back of the net for Ireland's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup.

Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan was completely blindsided by the audacious effort and stood dumbfounded after the Olimpico goal as Irish players ran towards McCabe to celebrate the historic moment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Irish MMA star, McGregor, could not hide his excitement and lavished praise on McCabe for her incredible effort. He took to social media and wrote: "Iconic moment in Irish football just now! The ladies running the show! Scored from the corner WOW! Captain McCabe!".

WHAT NEXT? Ireland are desperate for a win after losing their tournament opener against Australia. Three points would keep their hopes alive for a berth in the knockouts before they take on Nigeria on Monday.