WATCH: Jurgen Klopp left baffled by Thiago translating to Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez in hilarious moment against Tottenham

- Klopp's reaction to Thiago giving instructions
- Thiago spoke to Nunez before he came out on the pitch
- Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3
WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's reaction to Thiago whispering instructions in Nunez's ear near the touchline before the Uruguayan came out on the pitch as a substitute was one of the most hilarious moments in a nerve-racking encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Klopp initially stared at the Spaniard in a confused manner and then laughed at the occurrence.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it seemed like Thiago was handing out instructions instead of the manager, he was actually translating Klopp's message to Nunez in Spanish. The Reds clinched a seven-goal thriller against Spurs on Sunday.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men next take on Fulham in the Premier League on May 3.