WATCH: Pure narrative! Jude Bellingham bundles home 94th-minute winner as Real Madrid snatch victory over Union Berlin in Champions League opener

Jude Bellingham pounced to score a 94th-minute winner as Real Madrid beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their Champions League opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish giants looked to be heading to a frustrating goalless draw against the German outfit but the England international scored his sixth goal in as many games to send the Santiago Bernabeu into raptures on Wednesday night. Berlin were lacklustre in their marking from a corner in second-half stoppage time, Federico Valverde had time to shoot at goal from the edge of the box, and after a couple of deflections, the ball fell to the 20-year-old who prodded into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been a revelation since moving to the Spanish giants this summer from Borussia Dortmund. There was a great deal of hype and expectation following his £89 million ($112m) transfer but he has more than lived up to the billing so far. The former Birmingham City youngster has scored five goals in five games in La Liga and now he has helped Madrid get off to an ideal start in their Champions League opener with another telling strike.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and Madrid are next in action in the league away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday, September 24.