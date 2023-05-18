WATCH: Joao Felix leaves Chelsea players in stitches with ‘EA Sports’ pronunciation as Noni Madueke and Armando Broja can’t contain laughter

Joao Felix's pronunciation of "EA Sports" left Chelsea team-mates Noni Madueke and Armando Broja in stitches in a promotional video on social media.

Felix struggled while pronouncing EA Sports

Madueke and Broja left in stitches

Felix kept pronouncing 'Hee Hey' Sports

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea players were involved in a fun session with EA Sports where they were asked to say their tagline "EA Sports. It's in the game". The Portuguese went first and pronounced "Hee Hey" Sports, which made his team-mates laugh uncontrollably. Broja and Madueke then had a go and both players did the job with little trouble, being native English speakers.

However, when Felix had to do it, he faltered again and continued to pronounce "EA" as "Hee Hey" which sent the players back into fits of giggles - much to the frustration of the winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is perhaps ironic that the English-speaking Chelsea stars would take to teasing Felix, given that he revealed that “everyone” outside Portugal has been pronouncing his name wrong, pointing out that his surname should be pronounced ‘Fel-lix’, rather than ‘Fee-lix’.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The Portugal star will be back in action on Sunday when Chelsea lock horns with champions-elect Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture.