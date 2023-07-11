WATCH: Next stop, Inter Miami! Lionel Messi & family touch down in Florida ahead of MLS debut

Lionel Messi has landed in South Florida as he prepares for life as an Inter Miami player.

Messi spotted landing in Miami

Set to make American debut this month

New club enduring dire season

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video obtained by TyC Sports, Messi was seen disembarking a plane at Fort Lauderdale airport on Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a move to Inter Miami recently and has been winding down on several holidays since. However, he has now arrived in his new home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is expected to make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on July 21. Tickets for the game were being sold for just $29 prior to his arrival being announced, but prices have skyrocketed since.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has his work cut out turning his new team's fortunes around. The Herons are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, having not won in MLS for 10 games. Fortunately, he is set to have former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba for company.