WATCH: In-form Napoli blow Ajax away with pair of sublime early Champions League goals

Napoli continue to take European football by storm this season!

Top of Serie A table

Yet to drop a point in UCL

Far too good for Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? Is there a team in Europe that can stop Napoli right now? They have continued their dominance of the Champions League group stage with an electric start against Ajax which brought a pair of fantastic early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli are unbeaten in both Serie A and the Champions League so far this season. Should they hold on to their lead against Ajax, they will confirm their place in the knockouts alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City, who both qualified on Tuesday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? As each game passes, the Italian top-flight leaders are gaining more and more admirers. They will be looking to maintain, and perhaps extend, their lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday as they host Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.