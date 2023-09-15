Harry Kane headed Bayern Munich into an early lead in their Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Kane headed in opening goal

His fourth goal in the Bundesliga

Leverkusen pulled level

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was lingering at the back post and managed to nod beyond Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, putting Bayern ahead in just seven minutes.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal sees the England international's perfect start to life in Germany continue. He has now scored four goals in as many Bundesliga matches since joining from Tottenham.

Unfortunately, for Kane, his side's team lasted just 15 minutes, as an Alejandro Grimaldo sent a free kick sailing past Sven Ulreich to tie things up.

WHAT NEXT? The two teams will look to gain an advantage to protect their 100 percent record in the German top flight this season.