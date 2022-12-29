WATCH: Guardiola boots bottle into Leeds dugout in surprise show of frustration from Man City boss

- Guardiola lost his cool
- Kicked a bottle in frustration
- Apologised immediately for his actions
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish manager was furious when his side failed to convert a late chance to increase their lead over Leeds to 4-1. In frustration, Guardiola kicked a bottle which ended up in the Leeds dugout where the coaching staff members were sitting. Embarrassed by his actions, he then ran across to the home bench to apologise.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his side leading by a healthy two-goal margin, Guardiola was visibly upset by City's lack of killer instinct in the attacking third. However, a brace from Erling Haaland and a first-half effort from Rodri ultimately gave City the three points, and they have now reduced the gap to Arsenal to five points in the race for the title.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The reigning Premier League champions will return to action on Saturday against Everton at the Etihad Stadium.