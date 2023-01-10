WATCH: Guardiola makes Bale golf joke in press conference & will invite ex-Real Madrid forward to play a round with him

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale was criticised in Madrid for his love for golf as he was often pictured on the course in his downtime, leading to suggestions that he was putting the sport ahead of his commitments at the Bernabeu. Indeed, he caused controversy after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 as he was pictured holding a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' banner.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The Wales legend and former Real Madrid star hinted at "a new adventure" in his retirement message, leading some to suggest that he could now pursue a career in golf, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.