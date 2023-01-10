WATCH: Guardiola makes Bale golf joke in press conference & will invite ex-Real Madrid forward to play a round with him

- Bale announced his retirement on Monday
- Called 'The Golfer' by his team-mates
- Might be teeing off alongside Pep soon!
WHAT HAPPENED? Bale announced in a set of tweets that he would be hanging up his boots, both at club and international level. During his career as a footballer, he also became well known for his love of golf, with Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois even nicknaming him 'The Golfer'. And Guardiola has joked that the 33-year-old can become a golf superstar, now that he has more time on his hands away from football.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale was criticised in Madrid for his love for golf as he was often pictured on the course in his downtime, leading to suggestions that he was putting the sport ahead of his commitments at the Bernabeu. Indeed, he caused controversy after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 as he was pictured holding a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' banner.
WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The Wales legend and former Real Madrid star hinted at "a new adventure" in his retirement message, leading some to suggest that he could now pursue a career in golf, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.