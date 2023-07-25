WATCH: Goodbye Jordan Henderson! Liverpool captain spotted filming farewell message at Anfield ahead of Al-Ettifaq move

- Henderson set to join Al-Ettifaq
- Will sign lucrative three-year deal
- Midfielder made goodbye video at Anfield
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool captain was seen recording a video on the Anfield pitch as he prepares to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder will join Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in a deal that will see him earn around £700,000 per week. He has already completed a medical and will sign a three-year contract with the club.
WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? The England international will soon confirm his departure from Liverpool and complete his transfer to the Saudi Pro League side.
