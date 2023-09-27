WATCH: Furious Victor Osimhen blanks his embarrassed Napoli team-mates & snubs handshake offer from Diego Demme as he arrives for Udinese clash amid TikTok row

Victor Osimhen joined the Napoli squad ahead of Udinese but was seen ignoring his colleagues at the team hotel.

Osimhen ignores team-mates ahead of Udinese clash

Snubbed Diego Demme's handshake offer

Striker furious at club for posting defamator y video

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was seen entering the team hotel as he joined the Napoli squad ahead of their Serie A clash against Udinese on Wednesday. While Osimhen greeted team manager Giuseppe Santoro at the entrance of the hotel, he completely ignored his team-mates and snubbed a handshake offer from Diego Demme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Enraged by a video posted on TikTok by the club, mocking the striker for missing a penalty against Bologna, Osimhen deleted every post related to Napoli from his official Instagram account. His agent has also threatened legal action against the club for tarnishing his client's image.

WHAT NEXT? Despite all the controversy, manager Rudi Garcia has included Osimhen in the matchday squad against Udinese but it will be interesting to see if the forward features in the starting lineup on Wednesday.