The French World Cup winner was greeted with extraordinary fanfare by thousands of LOSC Lille supporters during his official presentation

AFP

WHAT HAPPENED

World Cup winner Olivier Giroud received a thunderous reception from LOSC Lille supporters at his official unveiling. The 38-year-old striker, who recently completed a free transfer to Lille, was presented in the middle of the city of Lille to thousands of fans as they welcomed him back to the Ligue 1. Visibly moved by the reception, Giroud addressed the crowd in French, expressing his gratitude and excitement about this new chapter in his decorated career.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Giroud's return represents a significant coup for both Lille and Ligue 1, bringing one of France's most decorated active players back to the domestic league. He spent the last few years in the United States and played for MLS side Los Angeles FC where he made 38 appearances, scoring five goals.



Giroud explained his underwhelming stint at LAFC by saying the style of play in MLS "didn't necessarily suit me." The 38-year-old had been under contract through the end of the year, but he and the club mutually agreed to part ways, allowing him to join Lille on a free transfer.

"The style of play in the MLS didn't necessarily suit me," Giroud said during his Lille unveiling on Wednesday. "Coming back to France 13 years later is an opportunity and an incredible challenge for me."

WHAT’S NEXT?

Olivier Giroud will immediately begin preparations for the upcoming Ligue 1 season with LOSC Lille, which kicks off in August.