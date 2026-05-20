How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Apple TV

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest tournament in football history, and Apple TV provides one of the most premium, high-performance platforms to catch every single minute of the action. Whether you are using an Apple TV 4Kor an older Apple TV HD, you can access traditional broadcasters and dedicated sports streaming networks directly through the tvOS App Store. Setting up your device ahead of kick-off ensures a smooth, high-frame-rate viewing experience on the big screen.

Here, GOAL breaks down how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV, including the best streaming apps, broadcasters, subscription options, and setup tips so you do not miss a moment of the action from the opening match to the final.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Apple TV?

Depending on your region, you can download official broadcasting apps directly to your tvOS home screen.

For viewers in the United States, all 104 matches will be broadcast across FOX Sports networks, meaning you can stream English coverage via live TV services with dedicated tvOS apps like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For Spanish-language coverage in the US, the Peacock application will stream matches live.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can access coverage split between the BBC and ITV by downloading the BBC iPlayerand ITVX apps. In Canada, TSN and RDS hold the digital media rights, requiring their respective Apple TV apps for live access, while Australian fans can find every match live on the SBS On Demand app.

Which countries support Apple TV?

Country / Region tvOS App Store Availability Popular World Cup Apps on Apple TV Australia Full support SBS On Demand Brazil Full support GloboPlay, CazéTV Canada Full support TSN, RDS France Full support TF1+, beIN Sports Germany Full support MagentaTV, DAZN Japan Full support DAZN, local broadcaster apps Mexico Full support TelevisaUnivision, Vix New Zealand Full support Sky Sport Now South Africa Full support YouTube, FIFA+, selected streaming apps United Kingdom Full support BBC iPlayer, ITVX United States Full support FOX Sports, Peacock, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Apple TV

Setting up your device takes less than two minutes and requires only a few clicks with your Siri Remote.

Open the App Store: From the main Apple TV home screen, navigate to the blue App Store icon and click the click pad centre to open it.

Search for your channel: Swipe up to the top menu and select the Search icon (the magnifying glass). You can use the on-screen keyboard, or simply press and hold the Siri/Microphone button on the side of your remote to speak the name of the app, such as Fubo, Peacock, BBC iPlayer, or SBS On Demand.

Download and install: Select the app from the search results and click the Get button (or the Cloud icon if you have downloaded it previously on an iPhone or iPad). If prompted, confirm the download by double-clicking the side button on your iPhone or entering your Apple Account password.

Launch and log in: Once installed, click Open directly from the storefront, or locate the app icon now added to your home screen layout. Launch it and sign in with your active credentials or link your TV provider to start streaming.

Can you watch the 2026 World Cup for free on Apple TV?

There are several free options available on the Apple TV platform depending entirely on your geographic location. Unlike some budget streaming sticks, Apple TV units do not have a built-in coaxial tuner for antennas, but digital streamers in the UK can utilise BBC iPlayer and ITVX completely free, while Australian audiences have unrestricted access to SBS On Demand.

Additionally, the Apple TV App features deeply integrated sports tracking alongside the free Apple Sports ecosystem. This feature automatically aggregates active sports feeds available in your region, creating custom tournament brackets, visual lineup formations, and direct navigation links to free ad-supported streaming platforms, such as Tubi, which will offer extensive on-demand match replays and condensed highlight packages.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube

Can you use social apps on Apple TV for World Cup content?

While you will not find full-length, 90-minute live match feeds on social media platforms, YouTube offers a fully TV-optimised, high-performance application available in the tvOS App Store. While TikTok does not offer a standalone Apple TV app, Apple users have a distinct advantage: you can seamlessly use AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to beam official FIFA match recaps, instant goal highlights, creator-led studio analysis, and behind-the-scenes team footage straight to the big screen immediately following the final whistle.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TikTok

2026 FIFA World Cup guide



