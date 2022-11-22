WATCH: Ex-Argentine Ever Banega trolled by Al-Shabab team-mates after Saudi Arabia shock Lionel Messi & Co

Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab players mocked team-mate and former Argentina international Ever Banega after a shock 2-1 World Cup result.

Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina 2-1

Al-Shabab players gloat in front of Banega

Banega was in 2018 World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Argentina fell victim to one of the most unexpected results in World Cup history as they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their Group C encounter. Ex-Argentina international Banega currently plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Shabab, as do many Saudi players. Banega knew how happy they were with the result and luckily he didn't look too frustrated with them!

بعد انتصار صقورنا 🤍🇸🇦

الليوث يفاجئون القائد بانيغا 😂🇦🇷#المنتخب_السعودي pic.twitter.com/jlSFxaXpzo — نادي الشباب السعودي (@AlShababSaudiFC) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saudi Arabia had never won their opening game of a World Cup before, while Argentina entered as a contender to win the whole tournament. The result sees Group C thrown wide open, with Mexico and Poland now even more hopeful they can finish ahead of Lionel Messi and Co.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The Albiceleste face Mexico on November 26 in what becomes a must-win game after Tuesday's result.