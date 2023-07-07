WATCH: England's Lionesses met by kangaroos after touching down in Australia ahead of Women's World Cup 2023

England's Lionesses were greeted by kangaroos after they arrived on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

England in Australia for World Cup

Warmly greeted by kangaroos

Will start campaign on July 22 against Haiti

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses touched down in Australia on Friday morning after an exhaustiing 36-hour flight from London. As they entered the hotel from the team bus they received a warm welcome from the staff members who were standing outside the venue with flags and banners.

However, as they opened their windows after checking into their rooms they were pleasantly surprised to find kangaroos bouncing around outside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarina Wiegman's troops have arrived in Australia and now have two weeks to acclimatise to the conditions before they get their campaign underway.

WHAT NEXT? England will start their campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane followed by group games against Denmark and China on July 28 and August 1 respectively.