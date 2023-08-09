WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down laughing due to pronunciation struggles in hilarious promotional video after great start to new season at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could not control his laughter while shooting a promotional video as he kept struggling to pronounce the name of the brand.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward was in stitches after he struggled to pronounce 'Zuju' during an advertisement shooting. Ronaldo took multiple takes and burst into laughter intermittently as he kept pronouncing the word in the wrong way. He was repeatedly prompted with the correct pronunciation from the wings and finally, he got it right after several attempts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is a commercial behemoth who has been the ambassador of several brands across the world. Even after leaving Europe, there has been no dent in his popularity and he remains the most followed person on Instagram with 599 million followers.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has been in fine form for Al-Nassr at the start of the new season, netting three goals in his first three games, including a stunner to fire his team to the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals. He will look to continue with his rich vein of form against Al-Shorta in the semi-finals to secure a berth in the title decider.