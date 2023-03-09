Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to welcome chants for Lionel Messi as he prepared to take to the pitch for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo taunted by Al-Ittihad fans

Greeted with chants for rival Messi

But responds with wry smile

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed the idea of playing the role of pantomime villain as he prepared for his biggest game yet in an Al-Nassr shirt. In a crucial top of the table clash between the Saudi Pro League's two big hitters this season, Al-Ittihad fans did their best to unnerve the 38-year-old with cheeky chants for Lionel Messi, but Ronaldo remained ice cool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been no stranger to criticism throughout his career and certainly has his fans and his enemies, but kept his cool to give us a rather humorous - and incredibly meme-worthy - moment.

As well as chanting for Messi in a bid to hopefully put off Ronaldo, Al-Ittihad fans went even further, begging the club to sign the Argentine World Cup winner. It's not the first time they've done it, either; Al-Ittihad fans tried to put off the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with Messi chants back in January, when Ronaldo first signed for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo and Al-Nassr couldn't manage a win, losing 1-0 away from home thanks to an 80th minute goal from Romarinho.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will need to continue his fine scoring form in order to avenge the loss against their rivals and help Al-Nassr back to the top of the table in the coming weeks.