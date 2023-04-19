WATCH: Charlie Day hilariously left behind by Wrexham players after Always Sunny in Philadelphia star joins in warm down

'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star Charlie Day was off the pace when he joined in with Wrexham's warm down after Tuesday's win over Yeovil.

'Always Sunny' stars watched Tuesday's match

Charlie Day joined in warm down

Hilariously left behind in sprint

WHAT HAPPENED? Day was among a host of stars of the hit TV show who were in attendance for Tuesday's National League fixture at the Racecourse Ground. After watching a 3-0 win from the stands alongside co-owner and close friend Rob McElhenney, Day decided to race several Wrexham players during the warm down - and was predictably left in the dust.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hilarious scenes at full-time followed a game that saw second-half goals from Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin seal a comfortable victory. It leaves Wrexham within just one win of securing promotion, heading for a record points and goals tally on their way to doing so.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Promotion for the men's side would emulate the successes of their women's team, who landed promotion via the playoffs on Sunday. Three points will see the Red Dragons do so automatically on Saturday, with Boreham Wood their penultimate opponents in the league.