The South Korean netted twice in his side's AFC Champions League win over Gamba Osaka by taking advantage of the keeper being out of position

Jeju United's Lee Chang-Min left spectators stunned when he capitalised on a wayward goalkeeper to send the ball sailing into the net from distance.

The midfielder netted twice in a 4-1 AFC Champions League win over Gamba Osaka, but there was no mystery as to which was best.

As his side took possession in the middle of the field, the 23-year-old spotted the goalkeeper off of his line and tried his luck.

The South Korean struck it well as it flew right into the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of getting back to stop it.