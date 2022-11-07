WATCH: Brazil striker Pedro celebrates World Cup call-up by proposing to girlfriend

Flamengo forward Pedro celebrated his call-up to Brazil's World Cup squad by proposing to his girlfriend upon learning the news.

Pedro makes World Cup squad

Celebrates with emotional proposal

Beats Roberto Firmino to spot with Selecao

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedro saw off competition from Roberto Firmino and others to earn his spot in Tite's World Cup squad and celebrated such an achievement by proposing to his partner in celebration, creating an incredibly wholesome moment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For Pedro, the 2022 World Cup is much more than just a tournament. Having been capped just twice by the Selecao before now, the 25-year-old has brushed off the lowest of the lows including an ACL injury and a failed move to Real Madrid to bounce back and fire Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory, earning his spot in the squad. He netted 29 times in the 2021-22 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRO? While a wedding will of course be on his mind, preparations for that big day will have to be put on hold as the World Cup kicks off in just two weeks' time. Pedro's next challenge is to provide competition and find a way to feature among Brazil's embarrassment of attacking riches.