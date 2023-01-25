WATCH: Barcelona fan demands Pedri's shirt after he 'likes' girlfriend's photo

One sign in the crowd caught the eye during Barcelona's clash against Real Sociedad as a supporter demanded Pedri's shirt for an interesting reason...

Claims Pedri 'liked' girlfriend's photo

Wants kit in return

Pedri starting in midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The fan's sign, written in Spanish, says: "Pedri you gave my girlfriend a like, so give me your shirt." Video of the supporter was posted to Twitter by the Spanish national team's official account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the alleged 'like' actually happened, it's certainly tough for the fan to have one of the best young football players in the world using the January transfer window flirting with his girlfriend online. Pedri, meanwhile, will be far more concerned with defeating Real Sociedad in Wednesday's cup showdown.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana meet Girona in La Liga on Saturday as they try to preserve their three-point lead atop the division.