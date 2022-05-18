Watch: Balotelli silences Galatasaray fans with stunning free-kick for Adana Demirspor

Mario Balotelli silenced Galatasaray fans with a stunning free-kick for Adana Demirspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Monday.

Balotelli scored his 14th goal of the season for Demirspor as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the NEF Stadyumu.

The former Inter and Manchester City striker was proud of his spectacular effort, though, as he posted a unique angle of the goal on social media after the game.

Watch: Balotelli's stunning free-kick for Demirspor

Galatasaray fans can be heard whistling Balotelli in the video as he steps up to take the free-kick, but the Italy international stunned the home crowd into silence as his strike ended up in the top left-hand corner of the net.

Article continues below

Balotelli included a second clip of one of his later shots that cannoned off the crossbar with the caption: "Unlucky, but proud of you".

Further reading