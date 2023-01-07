WATCH: Argentina boss Scaloni honoured by former club Mallorca after World Cup glory

Argentina's World Cup winning head coach Lionel Scaloni has been honoured in Spain after returning to former club Mallorca.

WHAT HAPPENED? In La Liga on Saturday, the 44-year-old was present as his former side played host to Real Valladolid and won the match 1-0 thanks to a last-minute goal from Abdan Prats. Before the game, Scaloni took to the pitch to receive a warm round of applause in recognition of his success in Qatar this winter. He also received a signed Mallorca shirt with his name on the back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scaloni may have only spent one season on loan at Mallorca, playing 34 games in 2008-2009, but is clearly well remembered in Spain – which is no shock seeing as he spent the bulk of his career with Deportivo de La Coruna.

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALONI? After his World Cup triumph with Argentina, he is expected to extend his contract and remain in charge although his contract was set to expire in December 2022.