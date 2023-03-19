The World Cup winner was on target yet again with a top quality free kick against Portland in a dominant 5-1 win on Saturday evening.

Almada scored a stunning freekick

The goal helped Atlanta to a 5-1 win

Almada scored and assisted twice

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine scored his stunner in the dying seconds of first-half injury time to put Atlanta 2-0 up going into the break. Almada managed to find the top right corner from distance, bending it superbly around the Portland wall.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago Almada scored his second free-kick in four games as he lead his Atlanta side to a dominant 5-1 win against Portland Timbers. He also managed to rack up two assists and another goal on the night.

DID YOU KNOW? Almada is the first player in Major League Soccer history to have at least four goals and four assists in his team's first four matches of a season.

WHAT NEXT? He will now be released by Atlanta to represent Argentina during the March international break. The Argentine national team will face off against Panama at home where they will celebrate the World Cup triumph in front of their fans.