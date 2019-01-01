Watch all the Caf inter-club quarter-final, first leg highlights
Mixed results were witnessed in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg matches at the weekend.
Some teams recorded convincing results and put one foot into the last four while some were left to fight for dear life in the return fixtures this coming weekend.
Some were close contests that make second leg games highly-anticipated.
Here are the highlights of what happened:
HIGHLIGHTS .. Mamelodi Sundowns 5-0 Al Ahly— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 6, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/EC47qDiaoQ
HIGHLIGHTS .. Simba SC 0-0 TP Mazembe— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 6, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/DsnSCBG9Ra
HIGHLIGHTS .. CS Constantine 2-3 EST— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 6, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/XNuTXGRgZK
HIGHLIGHTS .. Nkana FC 2-1 CS Sfaxien— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/g0pvfUCoPQ
HIGHLIGHTS .. Gor Mahia FC 0-2 RS Berkane— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/oc0yocJ1Ti
HIGHLIGHTS .. Etoile Sportive du Sahel 3-1 Al Hilal— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/iLA6vOGbjS
HIGHLIGHTS .. Hassania US Agadir 0-0 Zamalek— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 7, 2019
Quarter finals - 1st Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/6y3w1qaxwL