Watch: Young Ajax fan left disappointed as adult swipes Antony's shirt after win vs Feyenoord

A young Ajax fan was left disappointed after an adult swiped Antony's shirt following the club's 3-2 win against Feyenoord.

Antony fired a dramatic 86th-minute winner for Ajax in the Klassieker clash at Johan Cruyff ArenA as Erik ten Hag's side took another big step towards retaining their Eredivisie title.

The Brazilian was also shown a red card in stoppage time, but he returned to the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate with his team-mates and the home supporters.

Watch: Adult Ajax fan steals Antony's shirt

Antony went into the crowd to offer his shirt to a child as a memento from the game, but an adult snatched it from his hand while he was looking away, leaving the young fan visibly disappointed.

Goed opletten, want voordat je het weet is je shirt weg 👀#AJAFEY pic.twitter.com/ebBVzhBHs6 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) March 20, 2022

