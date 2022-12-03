Virgil van Dijk tells Netherlands team-mate Cody Gakpo that Man Utd are not on the same level as Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk weighed in on the Cody Gakpo transfer rumours, urging his Netherlands team-mate to snub a move to Manchester United for Real Madrid.

Gakpo has starred in 2022-23

23-year-old linked to several clubs

Van Dijk claims Madrid the better option

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after the Oranje's 3-1 victory over the USMNT on Saturday, Van Dijk claimed that the Spanish club are on a much higher level than their Manchester rivals. The centre-back was full of praise for the young forward, arguing that a move to Madrid could be the logical "next step" in his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Are Manchester United and Real Madrid on the same level? No disrespect, not at all," Van Dijk said. "I definitely think he has that next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen, whether that is in the winter or the summer or next year, time will tell. He is a great boy who works hard, very talented and definitely there is more in him. We are so pleased he is doing so well for us. Long may it continue.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Gakpo didn't get on the scoresheet against the US, his three goals in Qatar alongside his 12 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for PSV in 2022-23 have made him one of the hottest properties in Europe right now. While PSV director Marcel Brands ruled out a January transfer, the 23-year-old is set to have a host of potential suitors if he decides to move on in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The PSV star is set to feature once again for Louis van Gaal's side in their quarter-final matchup next Friday.