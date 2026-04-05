Liverpool failed to qualify for the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday following a heavy defeat to Manchester City, meaning Arne Slot’s side are now only competing for a Champions League spot this season. Captain Virgil van Dijk has taken responsibility and offered his apologies.

The current fifth-placed side in the Premier League were already trailing 2-0 after the first 45 minutes, before Pep Guardiola’s side put the game beyond doubt shortly after half-time by scoring twice more: 4-0.

Van Dijk told The Times he was disappointed in his team’s performance and took responsibility. “We have let down not only ourselves and the manager, but also the fans,” the Netherlands international began.

“The way we played in the second half must be painful for everyone. I want to apologise for that,” continued the defender, who went on to say that the mediocre season is taking a particularly heavy toll on him mentally. “Mentally, it’s very tough at the moment. Overall, it’s just been a very tough season,” said Van Dijk.

Liverpool will need to regroup in the Champions League next week. Yet a difficult task awaits the reigning champions. On Wednesday, the Reds are away to Paris Saint-Germain.

"I watched a bit of it yesterday and it’s going to be a tough job. But we have a responsibility, not just to ourselves, but above all to the fans," concludes Van Dijk.

Nevertheless, the captain of the Dutch national team remains confident, including in his manager. “Of course he is responsible as manager, but we are the ones on the pitch who have to deliver,” he said. “The quality is there. I’ve been lucky enough to play for Liverpool for so many years and the most important thing has always been the team spirit.”

"Of course, we’re currently in a transitional phase, so we need to rebuild that sense of unity," he concludes.