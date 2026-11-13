AC Milan emerge as potential destination for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer

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AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Virgil van Dijk's situation at Liverpool as the veteran defender nears the end of his current contract. The Netherlands international could become one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he fails to agree on an extension with the Premier League side.

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Rossoneri monitor contract stand-off at Anfield

The future of Van Dijk remains a significant talking point as he enters the final stretch of his tenure with Liverpool. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have held a long-standing interest in the former Southampton man. Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are both understood to be huge admirers of the defender's leadership and technical quality. The connection between the two clubs is further strengthened by Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, which maintains a minority stake in Liverpool's parent company, Fenway Sports Group.

Despite this interest, any potential move to the San Siro remains contingent on Van Dijk arriving without a transfer fee. Given the player's age and the significant salary he currently commands in England, the Italian giants are only prepared to facilitate a deal on a free transfer.

Van Dijk addresses his uncertain future

The player himself has remained coy regarding where he will be playing his football next season. Following a recent Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Van Dijk provided an update on his mindset regarding the situation. 'Let's see what the season brings. I've had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that's the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else,' the captain stated.

While Milan offer a chance to remain at the pinnacle of European football, they face stiff competition from suitors outside the continent. The Italian outlet admits that if Van Dijk prioritises one final lucrative payday at this stage of his career, the Rossoneri will struggle to fend off wealthy rivals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, including Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. However, should the Dutchman wish to keep competing at the highest possible level, San Siro could prove an ideal destination, particularly if Milan secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

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Liverpool planning for a new defensive era

Liverpool appear to be adopting a cautious approach to negotiations with their senior stars, as the club are reportedly keen to avoid 'another Mohamed Salah situation'. The Egyptian forward enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign that earned him a lucrative contract extension, only for his output and form to suffer a sharp decline thereafter, prompting the Reds to offload him the following summer.

With Van Dijk now deep into his 30s, this sense of transition is further compounded by the fact that long-serving defender Joe Gomez is also nearing the final few months of his current contract. As the defensive unit requires fresh blood, the Reds are already looking towards the future, holding a buy option in their loan deal for Ronald Araujo while nurturing several promising young centre-backs, including Italy's Giovanni Leoni.

Balancing top-four ambitions and European duties

On the pitch, Milan currently sit fourth in Serie A on 24 points, trailing league leaders Lazio by five points. Following the ongoing international break, the Rossoneri will return to domestic action by hosting Frosinone on November 22 before travelling to face Olympiacos in the Europa League four days later, on November 26.