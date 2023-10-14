Agent Vini! Vinicius Jr reveals he texted Jude Bellingham 'for months' to convince him to choose Real Madrid transfer - but denies he's doing the same thing with Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Jr has revealed he messaged Jude Bellingham 'for months' to persuade him to join Real Madrid, but he isn't doing the same with Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius messaged Bellingham for months

Also texted Camavinga

Says will not chat with Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? Given their instant chemistry on the field, it came as little surprise when Vinicius shared details of how their relationship began months before, when the Brazilian happily took up the role of persuading Bellingham to choose Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking to L'Equipe about the arrival of Bellingham, Vinicius said: "We're so happy he signed - I had been texting him for months! I said: 'This is the best team in the world'. I knew other teams wanted him. [Real Madrid chief scout] Juni Calafat has become a friend and he knows that if I can give a little help, I will. I did the same with Cama [Eduardo Camavinga]. I was sending him messages, he came and won the Champions League. Hopefully it will be the same for Jude."

But when asked if he had similar plans to lure Mbappe to the Bernabeu amid the club's long-term pursuit of the Frenchman, the winger was adamant he would not: "No, it's different! Kylian has his situation. With Jude he knew he could move in this summer. And it's perfect that it happened like this. But here everyone wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day, hopefully. He is one of the best players, perhaps the best of all today. He's on a level of his own!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears Vinicius is leading the way for the new generation at Real Madrid in more ways than one, having emerged from some uncertain early seasons to become a senior figure at just 23 years of age.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos face a big week when players return from international duty, with trips to Sevilla and Braga followed by another away fixture in the first Clasico of the season in Barcelona.