Vinicius Jr. depicted with Pinocchio nose on front page of Valencia newspaper as Real Madrid star is accused of lying about being racially abused during La Liga match

In a shocking front page, a Valencia newspaper has accused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr of lying about racist abuse he faced in a La Liga match.

On Friday, the front page of local Valencia newspaper, Super Deporte, depicted Real Madrid's Vinicius with a Pinocchio nose superimposed onto his face, branding him a liar.

This comes after the Brazilian forward testified in the trial of three people accused of racially abusing him at a match between Madrid and Valencia at the Mestalla back in May, according to the Daily Mail.

Vinicius has been outspoken about the racist abuse he has faced during La Liga matches, saying "They are not isolated cases" and lamenting the lack of action taken by authorities.

Valencia have repeatedly denied the claim that everyone inside the Mestalla abused the 23-year-old, despite the accusation being backed up by various figures including Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who said "there is something wrong with this league".

Now, Super Deporte have taken things to the extreme with their latest headline, accusing the Brazilian of "committing perjury" during his testimony "when he claims that the entire stadium uttered racist insults against him."

The trial into the racism case is ongoing, with Vinicius' team-mate Eder Militao called upon by the judge to provide an eye-witness account of events.