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Vinicius Junior stole the show for Brazil during their emphatic 7-0 friendly victory over Singapore, but the Real Madrid superstar couldn't hide his annoyance when his night was cut short. Despite netting a historic hat-trick in the opening quarter of the match, the forward was visibly frustrated when the coaching staff opted to withdraw him before the hour mark.

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Ancelotti cuts Vinicius' night short despite dominant display

Carlo Ancelotti decided to haul off the 26-year-old right before the 60th minute, triggering a noticeably annoyed reaction on the touchline. Prior to his withdrawal, the attacker had struck three times inside 21 minutes to register his first international treble.

The winger also had another goal chalked off during the one-sided encounter. His early exit immediately became a talking point after the final whistle, as the player had anticipated staying on the pitch for longer.

Vinicius reveals pre-match agreement with Ancelotti

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius revealed that a prior arrangement had led him to expect additional game time under Ancelotti.

"It was agreed that I would play 15 or 20 more minutes. I always want to play more, score more goals," he admitted.

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However, the Brazilian quickly softened his stance, acknowledging that others in the squad needed minutes. He added: "Happy because everyone participated. I understood that more people needed to play.”

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International resurgence masks difficult club campaign

The treble capped a prolific international window for the 26-year-old, who racked up five goals across two friendlies after previously bagging a brace in Brazil's 3-2 loss to Japan. That clinical streak offers a stark contrast to his struggles at Real Madrid, where he has managed just one goal all season under Mourinho.

Reflecting on his breakthrough for Brazil, Vinicius shifted his focus back towards domestic duties and upcoming international ambitions. "My first hat-trick, hopefully of many," he added. "We went in very focused. It seemed easy, but you have to create chances. I could have scored more, but I’m happy with the goals and the win. Now it’s time to focus on my club and think about the Copa America."

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Mourinho faces selection headache ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Vinicius now returns to Real Madrid available for domestic selection after serving a four-match La Liga ban. He is cleared to feature when Madrid host Celta Vigo on Saturday, presenting Mourinho with the chance to bring his star attacker straight back into the starting XI.

Reintegrating the Brazilian poses a genuine dilemma for the Portuguese boss, however. Yan Diomande has impressed during Vinicius' suspension, meaning altering the team's rhythm carries obvious risks.