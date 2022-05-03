Watch: Villarreal fans salute players after Champions League semi-final second leg defeat against Liverpool

Villarreal fans remained standing at Estadio de la Ceramica long after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday to salute their team.

The home supporters had been thrilled by a first half in which the Yellow Submarine fought their way back into the tie, and despite an eventual 5-2 aggregate defeat, appeared happy with the performance in the competition as underdogs.

Villarreal reached the semi-final by beating European heavyweights Juventus and Bayern Munich before running out of steam against Liverpool.

Watch: Villarreal fans salute players after UCL semi-final

The Villarreal fans were fantastic across both legs of the semi final.



What an ovation they gave their heroes tonight, and what a ride their side gave them. Nothing but respect. #LFC 🔴 #UCL pic.twitter.com/pTVSsQLOjL — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 3, 2022

