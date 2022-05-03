Watch: Villarreal fans salute players after Champions League semi-final second leg defeat against Liverpool

Dan Bernstein
Villarreal fans remained standing at Estadio de la Ceramica long after the final whistle of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday to salute their team.

The home supporters had been thrilled by a first half in which the Yellow Submarine fought their way back into the tie, and despite an eventual 5-2 aggregate defeat, appeared happy with the performance in the competition as underdogs.

Villarreal reached the semi-final by beating European heavyweights Juventus and Bayern Munich before running out of steam against Liverpool.

