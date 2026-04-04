Video: The revolution has begun... Al-Hilal fans shock Renard with a surprise move

Al-Hilal fans began their protest against the Frenchman Hervé Renard, the Saudi national team’s head coach, during the match against Al-Taawoun in the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

In the 50th minute of the match, the Kingdom Arena screen showed a shot of the Saudi national team’s coaching staff, led by Hervé Renard, in the stands.

The French coach was surprised by Al-Hilal fans booing him as soon as he appeared on screen, expressing their anger at the Saudi national team’s declining form and results in recent times.

Renard has faced widespread criticism recently, following the Saudi national team’s defeats in their last two friendly matches during the most recent international break in March, losing 4-0 to Egypt and 2-1 to Serbia.

Fans of the Saudi national team, as well as many media figures and former players, have called for the French coach to be sacked and for a new manager to be appointed to lead the ‘Green Falcons’ at the 2026 World Cup.

Several names have been put forward to lead the Saudi national team in place of Renard at the World Cup, most notably the Italian Simone Inzaghi, manager of Al-Hilal, as well as the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, the Moroccan Walid Regragui and Saad Al-Shehri.

It is worth noting that the Saudi national team is in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

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