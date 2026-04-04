Video: Ryan Sharqi sparks controversy with a bizarre moment against Liverpool

Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool produced a remarkable moment featuring the young French star Ryan Sharqi, which sparked considerable controversy despite the home side’s resounding victory.

Manchester City secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the match held on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium, booking their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Ryan Sharqi, 22, started the match for his side before the coaching staff decided to substitute him in the 71st minute, with Tijani Reinders coming on in his place.

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Minutes after coming off, Ryan Sharqi swapped shirts with his compatriot Hugo Ekitike, the Liverpool player, who also left the pitch in the 68th minute.

But the strangest moment came later, when the cameras captured Sharqi sitting on the bench wearing Ikitike’s shirt, alongside City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, in a scene rarely seen in official matches.

A member of the coaching staff quickly intervened, instructing the player to take off the shirt immediately. Sharqi responded straight away, removing the shirt and appearing apologetic, raising his hand in a clear gesture of apology to the coaching staff and his teammates.

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