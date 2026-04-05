Video | From 75 metres out... Goalkeeper stuns everyone with an unbelievable goal

Greek goalkeeper Andreas Gianniotis stole the show in the Turkish Super League after scoring one of the strangest and most spectacular goals of the season, in a moment that will remain etched in fans’ memories for a long time to come.

Kasımpaşa secured a valuable 2-0 victory over visitors Kayserispor in the match held at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium as part of Matchday 28, but the result was not the main story… rather, it was the second goal, which came in spectacular fashion.

Gianniotis, 33, experienced an exceptional moment in his footballing career after striking a shot from an estimated 75 metres in the 66th minute, which turned into a stunning goal that rattled the net and sent the stands into raptures.

The move began when the ball reached the Greek goalkeeper from his teammate Rodrigo Picao; he attempted to send it powerfully towards the opposition’s half, but the unexpected happened in an instant.

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Kayseri Spor’s Dutch goalkeeper, Bilal Bayazit, misjudged the ball’s trajectory, having strayed slightly forward from his goal, causing the ball to drop in front of him and take a deceptive bounce, before looping over him and nestling in the net in a shocking moment for everyone.

Despite the immense joy that this rare goal brought Giannotis, he did not forget his fellow goalkeeper, showing clear sympathy for Bayazit and highlighting the special bond that unites goalkeepers.

He said after the match: “I saw the ball hit the ground, then was surprised to see it in the net. I’m absolutely delighted, but what happened was tough for Bilal; he’s a good goalkeeper. As goalkeepers, we must support one another, so I made sure to console him.”

This goal is historic for the Greek goalkeeper, as it is his first in a professional career spanning 270 matches, including 92 appearances for Kasımpaşa, whom he joined in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer from Greek side Atromitos.

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