VIDEO: Man Utd star Matheus Cunha opens up on 'very painful' Brazil experience from three years ago

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has discussed how he's grown as a player and a person since being overlooked for Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup. The likes of Antony, Gabriel Jesus and Pedro were selected ahead of the 26-year-old by then-Selecao manager Tite, although Cunha is back in favour under Carlo Ancelotti and has a strong chance of making the cut this time around. Click the play button above to hear what the former Wolves attacker had to say about dealing with the "very painful" experience of being snubbed three years ago ⬆️