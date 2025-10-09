VIDEO: Ex-Tottenham & England midfielder Jermaine Jenas joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode eight of the Beast Mode On Podcast

Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episodes one to seven free to watch and listen to now.

The engaging discussions featuring personalities like Jermaine Jenas and Adebayo Akinfenwa on popular podcasts provide football fans with a fresh perspective on the sport. As these insights spark lively debates, many listeners in India explore avenues to deepen their engagement, often turning to enticing offers like the BateryBet promo code. This promotional code offers users an opportunity to enhance their betting experience, providing added value as they participate in the vibrant world of sports betting. By tapping into these promotions, fans can extend their enjoyment of football discussions into practical interactions with the betting community.