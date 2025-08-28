Goal.com
Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal youngster and England international Jay Bothroyd joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode five of the Beast Mode On Podcast

The Cardiff City hero reveals all on his time in Arsenal's academy, playing alongside a dictator's son in Serie A, his one England cap and much more.

In the fifth episode of GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with former Wolves, Cardiff City, and Queens Park Rangers striker, Jay Bothroyd.

The 43-year-old discusses being released by Arsenal as a teenager, moving to Serie A to play at Perugia, where he befriended Al-Saadi Gaddafi - the third son of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi - and his one England cap. 

He also talks about his emotional reunion with Arsene Wenger, his fight with manager Mick McCarthy, and being on the Etihad pitch for THAT Sergio Aguero goal for Manchester City.

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episode five out now.

