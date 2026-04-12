Video: Endrick makes his 12th appearance for Lyon

Brazilian teenager Endrick played a key role as Lyon secured a 2-0 win over Lorient on Sunday evening in Matchday 29 of Ligue 1.

The first half ended goalless.

Endrick replaced an outfield player at the interval and immediately made an impact, delivering the assist for Roman Yaremchuk to open the scoring in the 49th minute.

Seven minutes later, Corentin Tolisso doubled the lead.

Loaned from Real Madrid, Endrick was booked in the 81st minute.

The result lifted Lyon to 51 points in fifth place, while Lorient stayed on 38 in ninth.

In 16 appearances for Lyon this season, Endrick has now contributed six goals and six assists since arriving from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.