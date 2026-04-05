Video: Çalhanoğlu fires a rocket into the Roma net

Inter Milan’s Turkish star midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a thunderbolt against Roma on Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, in the 31st round of the Italian Serie A.

Çalhanoğlu played a key role in the Nerazzurri’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Roma, scoring the second goal and setting up the fourth for his teammate Marcus Thuram, before being substituted in the 67th minute for Petar Susić.

The Turkish star’s goal came from a long distance, as he unleashed an unstoppable rocket that Roma goalkeeper Mil Svelar failed to deal with, sending the ball into the net.

With this resounding victory, Inter have taken another step towards securing the Serie A title, having taken their tally to 72 points, nine points clear of Milan, who face Napoli tomorrow evening, Monday, in the same round of fixtures.

Çalhanoğlu joined Inter Milan in 2021 from rivals Milan, and has made 208 appearances, scoring 47 goals and providing 36 assists.

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