Victor Osimhen hits goal no. 15 in Sporting Charleroi win

The on-loan Wolfsburg attacker has gotten his career back on track in Belgium, helping his side strengthen their hustle for a place in Europe

Victor Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season to help Charleroi defeat Beerschot-Wilrijk in a Belgian First Division A play-off encounter.

After Adama Niane's opener before half time, Osimhen doubled the lead with his 72nd-minute effort, thus, netting his second goal in the play-offs.

Ryota Morioka and Jeremy Perbet wrapped up victory for Charleroi to move them to second spot in Group A. They have now amassed nine points - two adrift of leaders St. Truiden - from five games.

Osimhen, who moved to the Belgian outfit from German side to salvage his career, has now registered an impressive 15 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

On the international scene, the 20-year-old will hope to make the cut for at the finals in which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.