Victor Osimhen to England is ON! Napoli talisman admits Premier League 'dream' amid summer transfer talk

Victor Osimhen has admitted he is working towards his 'dream' of playing in the Premier League as talk of a summer transfer continues to rumble on.

WHAT HAPPENED? As he continues to rip up Serie A and the Champions League, Napoli's talisman has made his ambitions clear to the footballing world; he dreams of Premier League football.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Nigerian forward conceded his desires in an interview and is quoted by The Athletic as saying: “I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world (Serie A) is an amazing feeling for me.

"A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A."

He finished with the bombshell line: "I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has already played in three of the 'top five' leagues in Europe, beginning in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg before signing for Belgian outfit Charleroi.

His sole season with Lille in Ligue 1 prompted a €70m move to Napoli in 2020, where he has since blossomed into one of the most prolific and complete strikers in Europe. Osimhen has fired Luciano Spaletti's side to the top of the tree in Serie A this season, resulting in links to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? With 21 goals and four assists from 26 games so far this season, Osimhen is on course for a historic campaign as Napoli look to be breezing their way to a first Scudetto since 1989-90.