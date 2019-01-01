Vermaelen joins Vissel Kobe from Barcelona

The Belgian central defender has moved to Japan on a free transfer after his contract expired with the La Liga champions

Thomas Vermaelen has called time on his five-year spell by joining Vissel Kobe on a deal that runs until December 2021.

The 33-year-old, whose career has been severely hampered by injuries, links up with former Barca team-mates Andres Iniesta and Sergi Samper, ex-Blaugrana man David Villa and one-time cohort Lukas Podolski.

Vermaelen joins the J-League side on a free transfer after his contract with the giants expired.

The Belgian made just 53 appearances in all competitions in four seasons at Barcelona, spending the 2016/17 campaign on loan at outfit , playing just 12 games.

His time at Arsenal was more successful, however, making 150 appearances, scoring 15 goals and taking the captain's armband before injuries took their toll following his departure from the Premier League in 2014.

He did play 12 games last term as Barcelona claimed another La Liga title but were stunned in the and the .

The Blaugrana saw a 3-0 lead overturned at Anfield in the semi-finals of the Champions League by eventual winners , before shocked them in the final of the Copa del Rey by a 2-1 scoreline.

More to follow...