VAR's a shambles! Messi scores penalty after spot-kick given to Argentina for pulling a day after Maguire madness

VAR was the centre of attention again as Argentina took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty, but why was it given?

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi opened his account for the World Cup with a spot-kick, but it wasn't without it's controversy. Tottenham's Cristian Romero was brought down in the box following a corner, and the referee consulted VAR before giving the penalty. It was reminiscent of the incident involving Harry Maguire in England's game on Monday, where the defender was bundled over but denied a penalty.

"There was 2 holding fouls on this free kick situation." @DrJoeMachnik breaks down the penalty called against Saudi Arabia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5vrwNDY0YV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

LIONEL MESSI HAS ARRIVED! 🇦🇷🙌



Argentina's number 10 gets his first goal of World Cup 2022 from the penalty spot inside 10 minutes!!#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eUxnno9m7v — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? There's not much doubt it was a penalty. The Saudi Arabian defender didn't have any eyes on the incoming corner, instead focusing on his man, and he essentially rugby tackled him to the floor. It was almost identical to the challenge on Maguire, but with a completely different outcome, and many are scratching their heads as to why...

