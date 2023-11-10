VAR revolution?! Premier League begin talks over introducing semi-automated offsides to top-flight along with other tweaks to beleaguered technology

The Premier League is in talks to introduce semi-automated offside, while other tweaks to the beleaguered VAR system maybe on the horizon.

IFAB begin consultations to improve VAR system

Significant changes will take some time

Premier League may introduce semi-automated offside next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Over four years after its introduction to the Premier League, the use of VAR is causing more controversy than ever, dominating the agenda on an almost weekly basis. While managers fume and pundits suggest reforming or scrapping the system, behind the scenes football's lawmakers — the International Football Association Board (IFAB) –– have begun a number of consultations on potential changes to the system. Any major overhauls are likely to take many months of trials, but the Telegraph reports that the clubs are increasingly confident that the use of semi-automated offside technology could be ratified by the Premier League for the start of next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Semi-automated offside has already been incorporated into VAR in Serie A, UEFA competitions and FIFA World Cups with outcomes being relayed to officials far quicker than in the English top-flight. The Premier League has so far resisted calls to employ an automated system but it seems a matter of time before it arrives to solve at least one of the criticisms the technology has faced by managers, fans and players nervously waiting for decisions. How football deals with the many other side effects of video technology remains a much broader question.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAR? Referees chief Howard Webb will be hoping for a quiet weekend as the Premier League gets underway on Saturday for its final round of games before the November international break.